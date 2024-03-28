Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,846,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,711,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after purchasing an additional 746,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

