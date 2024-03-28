Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 29th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,957. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

