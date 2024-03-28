Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,210. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

