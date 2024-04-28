Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $762,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 727,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

