Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.