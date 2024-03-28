Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.