First Pacific Financial Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.