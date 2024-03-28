4,546 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

