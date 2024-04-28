Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

