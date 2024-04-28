BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBSEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 50,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.07 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.27% and a return on equity of 80.35%. Equities analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

