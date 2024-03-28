ASD 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.71 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, ASD has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $47.15 million and $2.71 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00015795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00022789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00014762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,032.52 or 1.00153534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00143361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07172333 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,595,225.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

