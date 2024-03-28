ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

