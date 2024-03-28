First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 227,699 Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMSF opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19.

