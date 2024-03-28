First Pacific Financial Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

OEF stock opened at $247.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $179.80 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day moving average of $220.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

