JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.83% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

