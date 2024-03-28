IFG Advisory LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $122.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.