Lowland (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lowland Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LWI opened at GBX 119.96 ($1.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £324.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lowland has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.66.

Get Lowland alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowland

In other news, insider Tom Walker purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,626.69). In related news, insider Tom Walker acquired 40,000 shares of Lowland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($57,626.69). Also, insider Mark Lam bought 10,000 shares of Lowland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,406.67). 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowland Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.