Courier Capital LLC Purchases 11,335 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

