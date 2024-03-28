Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 29.18%.
Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance
Shares of VEEE opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.14.
Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
