Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKE. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$543.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.78. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

