LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

