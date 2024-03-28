StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
CVR stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
