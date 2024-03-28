StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.