Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 9.9 %

REKR stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 233.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

