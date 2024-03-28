NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

