Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Insider Acquires £9,973.72 in Stock

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Moorhouse purchased 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.72 ($12,604.22).

LON AATG opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Thursday. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.50 ($0.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.48. The firm has a market cap of £122.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6,900.00.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

