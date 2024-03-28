Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Insider Acquires £9,973.72 in Stock

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Moorhouse purchased 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.72 ($12,604.22).
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance
LON AATG opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Thursday. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.50 ($0.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.48. The firm has a market cap of £122.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6,900.00.
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Technology & Gen VCT
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.