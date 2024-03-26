5,842 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. 4,033,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,899. General Electric has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

