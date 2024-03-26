Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 162,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 72,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 4,916,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,712. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

