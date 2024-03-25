Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

