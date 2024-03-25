Vert Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up 1.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. 729,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

