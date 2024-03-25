L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Plans Dividend of $1.42

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.4219 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
L’Oréal Price Performance
LRLCY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.11. 79,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
