Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.79 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
