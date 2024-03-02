Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.79 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

About Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,441 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 8,093,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 593,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

