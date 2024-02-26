Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 564 shares.The stock last traded at $75.00 and had previously closed at $73.60.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

