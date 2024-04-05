WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

