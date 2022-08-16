Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $545.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

