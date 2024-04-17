Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.47. 119,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

