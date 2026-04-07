Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Metcash Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Get Metcash alerts:

About Metcash

(Get Free Report)

Metcash Limited is an Australian wholesale distribution and marketing company serving independently owned retailers across grocery, liquor and hardware sectors. The company partners with franchisees, wholesalers and independent operators to supply a broad range of products and services under well-known banners including IGA, Mitre 10, Cellarbrations and The Bottle-O. Through these divisions, Metcash provides retail marketing support, category management, logistics services and private-label products designed to meet local market demands.

The Food & Grocery division is a cornerstone of Metcash’s operations, distributing fresh produce, dry grocery goods and deli products to IGA stores, Foodland and other independent grocers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.