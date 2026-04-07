iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.73 and last traded at $84.75. 49,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 65,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $800.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 174,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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