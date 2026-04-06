WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree from $16.75 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on WisdomTree in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

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WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,196,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,482,000 after buying an additional 1,521,599 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 6,150,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,970,000 after acquiring an additional 521,179 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 535,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 61,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

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WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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