TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TOR Minerals International Inc (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.9640. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 4,688 shares changing hands.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

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TOR Minerals International Company Profile

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TOR Minerals International, Inc (OTCMKTS:TORM) is a Canada-based provider of specialty chemical reagents for mineral processing. Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, the company develops and manufactures a suite of flotation reagents, including collectors, frothers, depressants, activators and modifiers that aid in the efficient separation of base metals, precious metals and coal. TOR Minerals applies proprietary formulation technology to tailor reagent performance for specific ore types and operational conditions.

Since its incorporation in 2003, TOR Minerals has grown into a global supplier, with manufacturing and blending facilities strategically located in North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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