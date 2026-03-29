DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and approximately $980.12 thousand worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s launch date was April 18th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @the_dog_of_btc. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00074564 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,042,511.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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