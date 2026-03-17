Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after acquiring an additional 133,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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