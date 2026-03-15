Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Holdings Raised by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 6.3% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.44% of Republic Services worth $310,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

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Republic Services Stock Down 0.6%

Republic Services stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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