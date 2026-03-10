Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Eric Lentell Sells 37,390 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Eric Lentell sold 37,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $241,539.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,060.18. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:ACHR opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a current ratio of 19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Archer Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Archer Aviation

Positive Sentiment: FAA milestone and Starlink partnership move commercialization forward — Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness. Archer FAA Milestone and Starlink Deal

FAA milestone and Starlink partnership move commercialization forward — Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness. Positive Sentiment: White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program selection supports US route access — Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines. White House eIPP Selection

White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program selection supports US route access — Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage leans constructive — Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus “moderate buy”/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print. Brokerage Consensus

Analyst coverage leans constructive — Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus “moderate buy”/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst write-ups reframe progress vs valuation — Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures. Valuation/Risks Commentary

Media/analyst write-ups reframe progress vs valuation — Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Investor guides and features urge long?term view — Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. Investor Feature

Investor guides and features urge long?term view — Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit vs. Joby escalates legal risk and could be distracting/expensive — Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management. Archer Sues Joby

Lawsuit vs. Joby escalates legal risk and could be distracting/expensive — Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management. Negative Sentiment: Prospectus to issue shares to vendors raises dilution concerns — Filing to issue stock to vendors signals capital needs; if material, equity issuance could dilute existing holders and pressure the stock. Prospectus / Share Issuance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 285,414 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Featured Stories

