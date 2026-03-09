Pet Valu (PET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pet Valu (TSE: PET) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu was downgraded by National Bank Financial from “outperform” to “hold”. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from C$37.00.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Pet Valu was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “outperform” to “hold”. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from C$36.00.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

