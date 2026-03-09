Swiss National Bank Sells 55,300 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Chubb worth $309,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $327.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

