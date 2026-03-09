LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 143 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after acquiring an additional 935,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 1,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,126,000 after purchasing an additional 59,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,641.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,621.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,816.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $28.29 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $4,300.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,311.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,665. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total value of $324,173.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

