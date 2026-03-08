Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $42.81 Million Stock Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMBD

Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the quarter. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 10.5% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned about 16.90% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $42,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMBD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMBD opened at $23.81 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

