Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells 54,404 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,240,411.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,063.20. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,557. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News Summary

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.