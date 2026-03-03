Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells 54,404 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,240,411.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,063.20. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,557. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen conference presentation transcript (information-only; may provide product/program updates but not a direct catalyst). Ultragenyx Presents at TD Cowen — Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminder: investors who bought RARE between Aug 3, 2023 and Dec 26, 2025 may pursue lead-plaintiff status; April 6, 2026 deadline highlighted. This amplifies litigation visibility and potential damages exposure. RARE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead — PR Newswire
- Negative Sentiment: GlobeNewswire/Rosen notice with same class-period and April 6, 2026 deadline — reiterates push for lead-plaintiff claims and keeps legal risk top-of-mind for investors. Rosen — GlobeNewswire
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz investor alert: class action filed and investors with losses are urged to contact the firm — another solicitation increasing media noise and potential class size. Pomerantz — GlobeNewswire
- Negative Sentiment: Kessler Topaz filing notice: securities-fraud class action filed; one Kessler notice references a March 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline (investors should note differing deadlines across notices). Allegations mention material misstatements/omissions about setrusumab. Kessler Topaz — GlobeNewswire
- Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm reminder: encourages investors who bought during the class period to contact the firm before April 6, 2026 — adds to cumulative solicitor activity. Schall Law Firm — GlobeNewswire
- Negative Sentiment: Gross Law Firm notice urging shareholders who lost money to join class action — further publicity that can pressure sentiment. Gross Law Firm — PR Newswire
- Negative Sentiment: Additional Rosen notice via Newsfile reiterating the April 6, 2026 deadline — duplicate outreach increases reach and potential claimant pool. Rosen — Newsfile
- Negative Sentiment: Kessler Topaz/PR notice (PR Newswire duplicate) highlighting class action and setrusumab-related allegations; again points to investor recovery options and legal costs risk. Kessler Topaz — PR Newswire
- Negative Sentiment: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd (RGRD) announcement: investors with substantial losses can seek lead-plaintiff appointment by April 6, 2026 — another major firm joining solicitations. RGRD — GlobeNewswire
- Negative Sentiment: PR Newswire Schall Law Firm duplicate: reiterates claims and encourages contact before April 6 — continued repetition in the media cycle. Schall — PR Newswire
- Negative Sentiment: DJS Law Group notice: Ultragenyx sued for securities-law violations; adds to the roster of firms soliciting claims and increasing potential litigation costs and distraction. DJS Law Group — PR Newswire
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.
The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
