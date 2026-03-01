New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GE Aerospace $GE

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE GE opened at $341.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $358.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

