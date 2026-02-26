Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $120.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $317,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $714,464.40. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB purchased a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at $1,836,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 48.3% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 390,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 127,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 2,142.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 8.4% during the second quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 1,185,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

